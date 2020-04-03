Police arrest 8 kite sellers, Confiscate 300 kites in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) : Police during an operation against kite sellers and confiscated 300 kites, strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides, rounded up eight kite sellers here on Friday.

According to spokesman, City police under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Ameer Ahmed Khan raided and confiscated 300 kites, 50 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arrested eight kite seller identified as Arshad Iqbal, Danish, Osama, Anis Mubarik, Muhammad Imran, Nawaz, Sharjeel and Zameer-ul-Hassan.

SHO Ameer Ahmed said strict action would be taken against those who would violate the ban on kite flying.

