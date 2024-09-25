Police arrest 8 lawbreakers with over 7 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers conducted raids in different areas and arrested eight accused besides recovering over 7 kg charras and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Dhamial, Saddar Baroni, Kahuta, New Town, Saddar Wah, R.A.

Bazhar and Jatli police rounded up Arbaz, Farooq, Hafeez, Sadhir, Mohsin, Younas, Pervaiz and Asim and recovered total over seven kg charras and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.