Police Arrest 8 Outlaws With Hashish, Weapons
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 10:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Larkana police have taken steps in maintaining law and order, on the instructions by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ahmed Choudhary QPM, PSP.
They successfully conducted operations, arresting eight suspects at three different locations in the Dodao police area on Friday.
The first operation led to the arrest of Rizwan Jatoi, a resident of Pir Sher, who was found with a licensed rifle. A case has been registered against him under the Sindh Arms Act.
In another operation, two accused, Mujahid Chandio and Farooq Rind were arrested with over 1 kilogram (1050 grams) of hashish each. Additionally, Basharat Khokhar, a wanted accused from Ghotki district, was arrested in Larkana District.
Other arrests include Wali Mohammad Kuhawar, a resident of Kakrra Shahdadkot district, who was involved in a theft case, and Aftab Mangrio, a gutka seller, who was arrested along with gutka from the Chandaka Bridge area.
The Larkana police have also launched a targeted operation, conducting search and combing operations in various areas of the Neodero sub-division. This comprehensive plan aims to strengthen law and order and tighten the grip on criminals. The operation is focusing on areas such as Pir Mataro, Dosoo Dara, Salar Bhutto, Bhaman Plot, and Jat Bhatta.
