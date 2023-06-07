Police arrest 8 suspects, recover cash playing-cards

The Police in its continued drive against criminals on Wednesday claimed to have arrested six accused

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Police in its continued drive against criminals on Wednesday claimed to have arrested six accused.

According to details, the Pinyari police team led by the DSP conducted raid on a gambling den near Mehran Ground and held 6 gamblers, Riaz alias Kaaloo, Rashid, Abdul Khalique, Bundoo Waqar and Maqsood alias pilot and recovered cash, playing- cards and octroi receipts from their possession.

The Police have registered a case against the accused under gambling act. Meanwhile, the CIA Police in two separate raids arrested two absconders Babar Shaikh and Parvaiz Alam Shaikh who were wanted to Tando jam police in two different cases.