Police Arrest 8 Suspects, Recovered Weapons, Drugs, Stolen Bikes

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 11:32 PM

Larkana police on Friday arrested 8 suspects involved in serious cases like robberies, thefts, possession of illegal weapons, drug dealing, hashish, stolen and looted 2 motorcycles on Friday and alleged possession of valuable mobile phones

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Larkana police on Friday arrested 8 suspects involved in serious cases like robberies, thefts, possession of illegal weapons, drug dealing, hashish, stolen and looted 2 motorcycles on Friday and alleged possession of valuable mobile phones.

According to details, Neodero police arrested 4 accused Siraj Chandio and Samir Chandio involved in robbery case at Mahota police station, and held accused Feroze Jatoi having pistol and bullets without license, and recovered hashish from accused Ameer Kori.

Simillary, University Police Industrial Area-I arrested the drug dealer Taimor Tunio with 1 kg 200 grams of hashish, Taluka police arrested accused Saddam Jakrani with a rifle and cartridges, Mahota police arrested accused Mashyat Jatoi with pistol and bullets without license.

While, Neodero Police also recovered the stolen motorcycle from Nadir Shahani from Tagar Wadi, Dari Police have recovered the stolen expensive mobile phone of Shahnawaz Jatoi and the stolen motorcycle of Arban Wazir Lohar.

Police started investigation after filing such cases against all the arrested accused.

