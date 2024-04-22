Police arrest 8 suspects selling drugs, moonshine liquor

The Hyderabad police have apprehended 8 suspects in separate raids, recovering ice, hashish, moonshine liquour, mainpuri and gutka from their possession

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that as part of the ongoing crackdown against the drug peddlers on the instructions of Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, 3 drug peddlers selling ice and hashish were rounded up by A-Section police.

He added that the police recovered over 4 kilograms of hashish from the suspects Abdul Rehman Laghari, Muhammad Babar Arain and Adnan Ghouri who allegedly sold narcotic substances in Latifabad and Hussainabad.

Separately, he apprised, the Central Investigation Agency (CIA) arrested a woman liquor seller, Nazan Manganhar, in a raid in a village in the limits of Hatri police station.

The police confiscated over 1,000 liters of moonshine liquor and raw material used in making of the liquor from her possession.

According to the spokesman, Manganhar was already booked in 8 FIRs registered at different times from 2016 to 2023 in the same police station.

He told that Makki Shah and SITE police stations also arrested 4 suspects and recovered mainpuri and moonshine liquour from them.