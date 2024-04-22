Police Arrest 8 Suspects Selling Drugs, Moonshine Liquor
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 09:51 PM
The Hyderabad police have apprehended 8 suspects in separate raids, recovering ice, hashish, moonshine liquour, mainpuri and gutka from their possession
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Hyderabad police have apprehended 8 suspects in separate raids, recovering ice, hashish, moonshine liquour, mainpuri and gutka from their possession.
The police spokesman informed here on Monday that as part of the ongoing crackdown against the drug peddlers on the instructions of Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, 3 drug peddlers selling ice and hashish were rounded up by A-Section police.
He added that the police recovered over 4 kilograms of hashish from the suspects Abdul Rehman Laghari, Muhammad Babar Arain and Adnan Ghouri who allegedly sold narcotic substances in Latifabad and Hussainabad.
Separately, he apprised, the Central Investigation Agency (CIA) arrested a woman liquor seller, Nazan Manganhar, in a raid in a village in the limits of Hatri police station.
The police confiscated over 1,000 liters of moonshine liquor and raw material used in making of the liquor from her possession.
According to the spokesman, Manganhar was already booked in 8 FIRs registered at different times from 2016 to 2023 in the same police station.
He told that Makki Shah and SITE police stations also arrested 4 suspects and recovered mainpuri and moonshine liquour from them.
Recent Stories
Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly demands to hold UNSC emergency meeting
KATI sees Iranian President's visit as opportunity for enhancing bilateral trade
Pakistani diaspora asked to get benefits from huge investment opportunities
Bike rider killed in accident while carrying cylinder in Lahore
WADA: 'No credible evidence of wrongdoing' in Chinese swimming case
All arrangements finalized to welcome Iranian President visiting Karachi on Tues ..
Scheme of Arrangement for restructuring of PIACL approved
US govt hands over 2,400 high tension poles to HESCO
NA unanimously passes resolution to address plastic pollution
FBR seizes 1,235 packerites of cigarettes worth Rs 96 mln
Partly cloudy weather with chances of scattered rain predicted
Court awards life imprisonment in wife’s murder case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly demands to hold UNSC emergency meeting2 minutes ago
-
Bike rider killed in accident while carrying cylinder in Lahore3 minutes ago
-
All arrangements finalized to welcome Iranian President visiting Karachi on Tuesday38 minutes ago
-
US Consul General visits water research centre in MUET Jamshoro38 minutes ago
-
US govt hands over 2,400 high tension poles to HESCO38 minutes ago
-
NA unanimously passes resolution to address plastic pollution42 minutes ago
-
Court awards life imprisonment in wife’s murder case37 minutes ago
-
Gillani calls for enhancing parliamentary engagements between Pakistan and Iran37 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews projects of Food Safety and Halal Food Authority37 minutes ago
-
SEPA organizes earth day seminar in Sinjhoro, calls for action against plastic pollution37 minutes ago
-
CBD Punjab delegation visits Karachi37 minutes ago
-
Police attack case: ATC remands PTI leader in police custody37 minutes ago