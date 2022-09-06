Police arrest 81 beggars

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars managed to net 81 beggars from different areas during last two days.

According to a district police spokesman, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi, Wasim Riaz, the Beggar Squad was taking action against professional beggars and they were being sent behind the bars.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz said that the special beggar squad was working hard and conducting raids in different areas on daily basis to end this menace.