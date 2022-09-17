Police arrest 81 beggars

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars arrested 81 beggars from different areas in two days.

According to the district police spokesman, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi, Wasim Riaz, the Beggar Squad took action against professional beggars.

SSP Operations said that the special beggar squad was working hard and conducting raids in different areas to end this menace.