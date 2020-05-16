UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 824 Absconders During 2020

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 06:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Police have apprehended 824 proclaimed offenders as well as court absconders during the ongoing year in special crackdown against those criminals being at large after their involvement in crime cases of heinous nature, a police spokesman said.

He said this crackdown had been launched following special directions of IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who assigned task to all Zonal SPs to ensure arrest of absconders.

Following these directions, police teams were constituted in various areas which arrested 824 absconders during 2020 which included 62 proclaimed offenders (of category-A) wanted to police in multiple cases of heinous crime.

During the period, Saddar Zone police arrested 264 such absconders followed by Rural Zone police (243), City Zone police (212) and Industrial area police (105).

While reviewing the overall performance, the DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated it and further directed to continue this crackdown.

He said that he would review himself performance report of each police station in this regard. He has also directed for effective action against those involved in drug pushing or other criminal activities.

Police Police Station Saddar Criminals 2020 All Court

