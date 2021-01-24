UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 854 Accused In Week

Sun 24th January 2021 | 10:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Karachi Police during its drive against criminals arrested over 854 suspects from different parts of the megalopolis during this week.

Over 49 kg of hashish, 3.358 kg of heroin, 565 grams of Ice, 105 different types of illegal weapons including ammunition and weapons used in looting the citizens were seized from the arrested criminals, informed the spokesperson of Karachi Police on Sunday.

As many as six encounters took place in city during this week in which 11 accused were arrested.

A total of 55 snatched/ stolen motorcycles and five vehicles were also recovered by the police.

