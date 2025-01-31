Open Menu

Police Arrest 87 Professional Beggars

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2025 | 01:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi launched a crackdown against professional beggars and arrested 87 beggars during last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesman, special squads have been formed to take action against professional beggars.

Police stations, anti-baggage squads and traffic police are conducting operations to net professional beggars from city roads and intersections.

The professional beggars cause traffic congestion on busy roads and inconvenience to the citizens, he said adding, most of the professional beggars are also involved in different crimes. FIRS have also been registered against the arrested beggars, he informed.

The spokesman said that police launched the crackdown against professional beggars across the city according to the vision of the Chief Minister Punjab.

