Police arrest 9 accused, seize over one kg narcotics

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 05:41 PM

The district police have tightened a noose around anti-social elements, arresting nine accused including five proclaimed offenders, and seizing over one-kilogram narcotics during ongoing operations across the district

According to a police spokesman, the police also seized a non-custom paid vehicle and handed it over to customs officials.

He said that Tank police have launched operations against outlaws at various parts of the district and as part of those actions, Station House Office(SHO) Gomal police station Abdul Ali Khan along with the police party set up a checking point at Tank-Jandolan road near Kot More.

During checking, the police seized a non-custom paid black coloured car from two accused- Waheedullah and Rasool Daraz. The seized vehicle was handed over to customs officials for further legal formalities.

Similarly, in search and strike operations at other places, the police arrested proclaimed offenders including Rahmanullah , Rahim Din, Zeeshan Ahmed besides four accused. The police also seized 1200 gram hashish and 35 heroin during these operations and registered cases against the accused.

