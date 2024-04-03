Police arrest 9 suspects from different area

Larkana police arrested nine suspects and claimed to have seized money, drugs, motorcycles, mobile phones, and stolen goods while taking action against criminals and social evils

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Larkana police arrested nine suspects and claimed to have seized money, drugs, motorcycles, mobile phones, and stolen goods while taking action against criminals and social evils.

According to the report, Rehmatpur police raided the gambling establishment and arrested six robber's including accused Zulfiqar Palejo, Barkat, Sherdal, Ayaz, Fayyaz, and a drug dealer, and recovered money, two motorcycles, and six mobile phones from their possession.

On the other hand, Sachal police station Larkana traced the theft case and arrested two accused Hamid Magsi and Inam Soomro, and recovered the stolen goods and solar plates of Waqar Hussain and Ataullah Wagan from their possession.