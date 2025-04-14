Police arrest 9 suspects in connection with fast food chain assault

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Hyderabad police have arrested 9 suspects in connection with the April 11 attack on a fast food chain on Autobahn road.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed on Monday that the Hussainabad police first identified the suspects with the help of CCTV cameras and later rounded them up in separate raids.

He told that Asim, Ayaz, Shahbaz, Shaharyar, Mujtaba, Gul Sher, Zain, Ayaz and Owais were among those apprehended by the police.

He claimed that the police also recovered wooden sticks and rods which the suspects had allegedly used in the attack on fast food chain.The incident's FIR was earlier lodged on complaint of Muhammad Junaid Pathan, the eatery's manager, nominating 20 unknown persons.

The case was registered under sections 506/2, 247, 504, 147, 148 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).