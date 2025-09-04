Open Menu

Police Arrest 9 Suspects In Three Blind Murder Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 08:00 PM



FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The district police resolved three blind murder cases and arrested nine alleged accused here.

In a press briefing to newsmen here Thursday, SP Iqbal division Saeed Ahmed said that Iqbal division police have traced three blind murder cases and arrested 9 accused.

He said that a citizen Ashraf was abducted from the airport police station area on August 21. The accused demanded Rs 90 million from his family to release Ashraf.

The police traced the accused through scientific lines and arrested 5 abductors within a few hours of the incident and released the kidnapped person.

In the second case, Sandal Bar police traced a blind murder case and arrested a woman Yasmin and his nephew Saqlain.

The accused woman had killed his father-in-law Ibrahim and injured husband Tanveer.

In the third case, Samanabad police nabbed a murderer Basit who had killed his sister Mifra over honour.

He said that two notorious dacoits were also killed in police shootouts in the limits of Sadar police during the last 2-days. The accused were wanted by police in more than 60 cases.

