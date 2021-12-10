UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 90 Criminals In Rajanpur

Fri 10th December 2021

Jampur City and Sadder Police claimed to have arrested 90 wanted outlaws during a joint operation against criminals launched here on Friday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Jampur City and Sadder Police claimed to have arrested 90 wanted outlaws during a joint operation against criminals launched here on Friday.

According to police sources, on the special direction of (DPO) Rajanpur ,City and Sadder Police jampur launched a joint crackdown against criminals to eradicated criminal activities in jampur and claimed to have netted 90 wanted criminals during the crackdown.

Police also claimed to recover 120 mobile phones, 230 illegal sims,13 pairs of pistols, 45 motorcycles,12 smuggled cars, 444 illegal fake official cards of different departments from their Possessions.

Separate cases have been registered against them by police concerned.

while criminals were sent behind the bars for further investigation.

