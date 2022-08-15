Police arrest 90 for wheeling; impound 75 motorcycles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The police, during operations against one-wheelers, conducted raids in different areas and managed to net 90 violators and impound 75 motorcycles.

According to a police spokesman, Rawal and Potohar division police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, launched crackdown against one-wheelers and sent many traffic rules violators behind the bars.

He informed that Rawal division police rounded up 54 while 44 motorcycles were also impounded. Similarly, Potohar division police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested 36 with 31 motorcycles.

He said, in a bid to curb the dangerous practice of one-wheeling in Rawalpindi, police had launched a major operation on Aug 13 and 14 and took action against the violators.

Rawalpindi District Police and City Traffic Police had formed special squads to monitor one-wheelers in the city.

Raids were conducted on Benazir Bhutto Road near Nawaz Sharif Park, Committee Chowk underpass and several other areas to apprehend one-wheelers.

"Efforts are being made to curb the activity (one-wheeling) as it had claimed several precious lives and a number of youngsters had sustained serious injuries due to it," he said.

He informed that police had launched a special operation against the trend particularly on Aug 13 and 14 with arrangements made on Murree Road, Committee Chowk near the underpass, Chandni Chowk flyover, Sixth Road flyover, Airport Road, Peshawar Road, Jhelum Road near Ayub Park and other areas.

Apart from cops working in the day, those on night duty had also been advised to launch crackdown against one-wheelers, he added.

He said one-wheelers were not only endangering their own lives but also posing a threat to other road users.

He urged parents to come forward and play their role in curbing the hazardous activity.