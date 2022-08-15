UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 90 For Wheeling; Impound 75 Motorcycles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Police arrest 90 for wheeling; impound 75 motorcycles

The police, during operations against one-wheelers, conducted raids in different areas and managed to net 90 violators and impound 75 motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The police, during operations against one-wheelers, conducted raids in different areas and managed to net 90 violators and impound 75 motorcycles.

According to a police spokesman, Rawal and Potohar division police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, launched crackdown against one-wheelers and sent many traffic rules violators behind the bars.

He informed that Rawal division police rounded up 54 while 44 motorcycles were also impounded. Similarly, Potohar division police conducted raids in their jurisdiction and arrested 36 with 31 motorcycles.

He said, in a bid to curb the dangerous practice of one-wheeling in Rawalpindi, police had launched a major operation on Aug 13 and 14 and took action against the violators.

Rawalpindi District Police and City Traffic Police had formed special squads to monitor one-wheelers in the city.

Raids were conducted on Benazir Bhutto Road near Nawaz Sharif Park, Committee Chowk underpass and several other areas to apprehend one-wheelers.

"Efforts are being made to curb the activity (one-wheeling) as it had claimed several precious lives and a number of youngsters had sustained serious injuries due to it," he said.

He informed that police had launched a special operation against the trend particularly on Aug 13 and 14 with arrangements made on Murree Road, Committee Chowk near the underpass, Chandni Chowk flyover, Sixth Road flyover, Airport Road, Peshawar Road, Jhelum Road near Ayub Park and other areas.

Apart from cops working in the day, those on night duty had also been advised to launch crackdown against one-wheelers, he added.

He said one-wheelers were not only endangering their own lives but also posing a threat to other road users.

He urged parents to come forward and play their role in curbing the hazardous activity.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Peshawar Police Benazir Bhutto Murree Road Traffic Rawalpindi Jhelum From Airport

Recent Stories

FPCCI sees $ 5 bn Pakistan-Turkey trade

FPCCI sees $ 5 bn Pakistan-Turkey trade

52 seconds ago
 Female candidates stage sit-in protest in Hyderaba ..

Female candidates stage sit-in protest in Hyderabad

54 seconds ago
 National Assembly passes The Inter-Governmental Co ..

National Assembly passes The Inter-Governmental Commercial Transaction Bill,2022 ..

55 seconds ago
 Monsoon drive starts in KP; measures being taken f ..

Monsoon drive starts in KP; measures being taken for protection of saplings: Min ..

3 minutes ago
 Cycling star Bernal to return to racing seven mont ..

Cycling star Bernal to return to racing seven months after crash

3 minutes ago
 Greek phone-hacking scandal: investigative media's ..

Greek phone-hacking scandal: investigative media's key role

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.