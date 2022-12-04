Police arrest 937 criminals in November

KASUR, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The district police arrested 937 criminals including 51 gangsters of 19 notorious gangs during the month of November last.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, DPO Kasur Syed Imran Karamat Bukhari said that 163 proclaimed offenders and 351 court absconders involved in heinous crimes were also among the arrested criminals. The police recovered stolen/looted valuables worth Rs 5.3 million, besides narcotics and illegal weapons from the outlaws.

In a crackdown against illegal weapon holders, the police nabbed 148 people and seized 6 rifles, 10 guns, 129 pistols and 7 magazines during the same period.

As many as 137 notorious drug barons were arrested with 70 hashish, 1588 litre liquor and 270 opium while two distilleries were unearthed.

The police also arrested 47 people for gambling and recovered stake money worth hundreds of rupees from them.

Forty people were arrested for selling and flying kites and the police recovered hundreds of kites and spools of chemical coated twine from them during the same period.