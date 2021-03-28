UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 950 Suspects From Various Localities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 03:40 PM

Police arrest 950 suspects from various localities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Karachi police during its drive against criminals arrested 957 suspects from different parts of the megalopolis during this week.

Over 248kg of hashish, 898 grams of heroin and 1.760 kg of ice, besides 126 different types of illegal weapons including a hand grenade and ammunition used in looting the citizens were seized from the arrested criminals, informed the spokesperson to Karachi police on Sunday.

As many as four encounters took place in city during this week in which six including four accused were arrested in injured condition. The police also recovered five pistols from the accused arrested during encounters which had been sent for forensic.

A total of 77 snatched/ stolen motorcycles and four vehicles including auto-rickshaws were also recovered by the police.

