Police arrest 9,933 over violations of kite-flying ban

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lahore Police (Operations Wing) arrested 9,933 persons over violations of the kite-flying ban and registered 9,842 cases during the first eight months of the current year.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan shared the data with the press on Thursday and directed the police to ensure strict implementation of the Kite Flying Act in their respective areas.

The police recovered 100,968 kites, 5,861 merchandise, 2,442 string rolls from the kite makers, sellers and flyers during the crackdown. The City Division Police arrested 2,405 accused whereas Cantt Division arrested 2,481, Civil Lines Division 1,127, Sadar Division 1,039, Iqbal Town 1,419 and Modal Town Division Police arrested 1,462 accused.

The DIG operations ordered for continuing indiscriminate action against the kite-flyers, sellers and manufacturers.