Police Arrest A Drug Peddler, Narcotics Seized

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 10:51 PM

Police arrest a drug peddler, Narcotics seized

The District Police have foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics, arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession in the limits of Tando Jan Muhammad police station

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The District Police have foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics, arrested a drug peddler and recovered narcotics from his possession in the limits of Tando Jan Muhammad police station.

On the special directives of SSP Mirpurkhas Faisal Bashir Memon, Sub Inspector Inayat Ali Zardari in a joint operation with Tando Jan Muhammad Police intercepted a truck carrying drugs via Badin and arrested a suspect identified as Saeed Pathan and recovered huge quantity of Narcotics which was concealed in 66 bags comprising one lac packets of safina gutka,1650 kilogram supari.

Police have registered a case against the accused under Narcotics substance control Act.

More Stories From Pakistan

