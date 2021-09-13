UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest A Man Over Making Bogus Call

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

Police arrest a man over making bogus call

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a man for making a fake call at police emergency helpline in the jurisdiction of Pirwadahi police station here on Monday, a police spokesman said.

According to details, the accused Abdul Basit was arrested after he called Rescue 15 and informed police that some people had misbehaved with his wife.

Responding to his call, the police reached the scene and after investigating turned out his complaint to be bogus.

The Police arrested the accused on the spot, saying such calls were a waste of time and divert police attention.

