Police arrest absconder

SOHBATPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Shaheed Malik Muhammed Ali police on Thursday arrested an absconder namely Shahnawaz here on Thursday.

On the directions of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Naseerabad, Ayaz Ahmed Baloch, the police arrested the outlaw in an operation, said a press release issued here.

The police registered a case against him and launched further investigation.

