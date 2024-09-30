Police arrest absconder

(@FahadShabbir)

HAZRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The police on Monday arrested an absconder Afsar Khan.

On the directions of District Police Officer (DPO), Attock, the police in crackdown against absconders, netted the outlaw, the police spokesman said.

Afsar Khan was wanted in a theft case, he added.

