Police Arrest Absconder
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2024 | 08:30 PM
HAZRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The police on Monday arrested an absconder Afsar Khan.
On the directions of District Police Officer (DPO), Attock, the police in crackdown against absconders, netted the outlaw, the police spokesman said.
Afsar Khan was wanted in a theft case, he added.
APP/Ifr/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awais Leghari expresses displeasure over DISCOs’ management with unsatisfactory performance4 minutes ago
-
Evidence-based policy key to solving Pakistan’s education crisis: Sohail Akhter4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Ombudsman holds awareness meeting in Mirpurkhas4 minutes ago
-
Three held with bike, pistol, narcotics during operation in Loralai4 minutes ago
-
Ehsan Bhutta visits Food Directorate14 minutes ago
-
Hot & dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD14 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme14 minutes ago
-
Senate Chairman visits CPO Complex14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Oman to strengthen interfaith harmony through MoUs, bilateral cooperation: Salik14 minutes ago
-
Child safety centre reunites 10-year old girl with parents14 minutes ago
-
Danyal visits Attock Dist Hospital to inquire after injured policemen14 minutes ago
-
Danyal visits Attock Dist Hospital to inquire after injured policemen24 minutes ago