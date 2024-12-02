Police arrest absconder

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOHBATPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) A team of Shaheed Malik Muhammed Ali Police Station here on Monday arrested an absconder.

On the direction of IGP, Balochistan, the police under supervision of DSP, Circle, Abid Ali Bugti arrested the outlaw, Sabzal who was wanted in three different cases.

The police have started further investigation.

