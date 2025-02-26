Open Menu

Police Arrest Absconder

February 26, 2025

Police arrest absconder

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Police in its continued drive against criminals claimed to have arrested an absconder.

The Station House Officer (SHO) Sub Inspector GOR police Imtiaz Larik during patrolling with his staff near Sindh Museum arrested an absconder Junaid who was wanted in a case registered at Market police station.

Further investigation and criminal record of the accused was being checked.

