UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Absconder In Lakki Marwat

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

Police arrest absconder in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Police in an operation on Thursday arrested a wanted absconder carrying a head money of one million rupees.

Police said the criminal Abdullah son of Gul Badshah resident of Hassan Khel was arrested in intelligence based operation at his hideout.

He was wanted to police in many cases including terrorism, extortion, kidnapping and murders.

Deputy Inspector General Bannu Range, Sajjad Ali Khan has appreciated the police team performance led by DSP Headquarters, Iqbal Khan and SHO Lakki Police Station, Javed Khan.

Police had also arrested four absconders carrying head money this week in various operations.

DIG Bannu said the operations would continue against criminals and absconders to purge society from them.

Related Topics

Bannu Police Kidnapping Police Station Sajjad Ali Money Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

SECDMT updates precautionary measures for economic ..

SECDMT updates precautionary measures for economic establishments

27 minutes ago
 Showcasing of Youth Leadership on Campuses

Showcasing of Youth Leadership on Campuses

33 minutes ago
 Nadia Jamil to tour northern areas on motor bike

Nadia Jamil to tour northern areas on motor bike

40 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

42 minutes ago
 OIC’s General Secretariat Condemns Attack on Mil ..

OIC’s General Secretariat Condemns Attack on Military Outpost in Niger

45 minutes ago
 With 3,000 Units Sold, realme C25s Makes a Spectac ..

With 3,000 Units Sold, realme C25s Makes a Spectacular Debut in Pakistan

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.