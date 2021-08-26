Police arrest absconder in Lakki Marwat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Police in an operation on Thursday arrested a wanted absconder carrying a head money of one million rupees.

Police said the criminal Abdullah son of Gul Badshah resident of Hassan Khel was arrested in intelligence based operation at his hideout.

He was wanted to police in many cases including terrorism, extortion, kidnapping and murders.

Deputy Inspector General Bannu Range, Sajjad Ali Khan has appreciated the police team performance led by DSP Headquarters, Iqbal Khan and SHO Lakki Police Station, Javed Khan.

Police had also arrested four absconders carrying head money this week in various operations.

DIG Bannu said the operations would continue against criminals and absconders to purge society from them.