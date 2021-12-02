Police arrest accuse for carrying huge quantity of arms, weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested an accused and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from his possession and confiscated a motorcycle.

A police spokesman said they recovered seven Kalashnikovs, three 12 bore riffles, one pistol of 30 bore and a large quantity of bullets and magazines were recovered from possession of the accused namely Gul Sher.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

The action against the accused was taken by Station House Officer Saddar Biruni, in-charge Chowki Ranial and his team headed by Assistant Superintendent of Police Saddar Division Saud Khan.

City Police Officer (CPO) Athar Ismail appreciated performance of police team and directed that strict action would be taken against outlaws.