Police arrest accused absconding for 18 years

Hangu , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Thal Police in a successful raid arrested absconder who has been on run from the arrest for the last eighteen years.

According to details, District Police Officer Ihsanullah Khan constituted a special committee on a tip-off about presence of absconder Gulan son of Abdullah in a house in committee area.

The raiding police party under supervision of DSP Thal Shohab Ali Shah and SHO Thal Police Station, Ameer Zaman Khan raided the house and arrested the absconder along with illegal weapons.

He was wanted in many criminal cases including murder.

DPO said that operation against anti-social elements would continue to purge the society of criminals.

He said protecting life and property of citizen was the prime responsibility of police for which police force was fully committed and prepared.