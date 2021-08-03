UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Accused After Bail Cancellation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad police on Tuesday arrested an accused allegedly involved in molesting a food Panda delivery boy at Islamic International University (IIU) after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) canceled his pre-arrest bail.

IHC's Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the decision on bail case of accused Ibrahim Khan after listening arguments from the lawyers of the two sides.

Police arrested the accused from the court premises after the decision announced.

It may be mentioned here that a student of Quid e Azam University was allegedly molested by the accused at IIU's hostel.

The IIU administration expelled the accused Ibrahim Khan and Mehmood Ashraf after the incident surfaced while the Islamabad police had registered a case against them.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Lawyers Student Panda May Islamabad High Court International Islamic University From Court

