Police Arrest Accused For Abusing Polio Worker

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 09:56 PM

Lahore Police on Wednesday arrested another accused for abusing polio workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Lahore Police on Wednesday arrested another accused for abusing polio workers.

As per details, the accused namely Muhammad Ali insulted and abused the polio worker in Ghaziabad Area. Police have registered a case against the accused.

According to Lahore Police spokesman, security is being provided to 6,327 polio teams in 169 union councils of the city.

A total of 496 motorcycle squads and 83 mobile patrolling units have been deployed. Focal persons have also been deployed along with police teams at each police station level.

