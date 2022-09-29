Police arrest accused for attacking dengue workers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The police on Thursday arrested an accused for allegedly attacking dengue workers team in the limits of Airport police station Rawalpindi.

According to a police spokesman, police have arrested the accused namely Muhammad Khan who allegedly attacked the dengue workers and registered a case against him.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar informed that the government departments were working for the elimination of dengue in Rawalpindi and any kind of interference and resistance would not be tolerated at all.