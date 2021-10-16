Police Arrest Accused For Attempting To Rape 17 Year Old Boy
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 07:03 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police have arrested an accused for attempting to rape a 17 year old boy, said a police spokesman on Saturday.
He informed that police team under the supervision of SHO, Airport Police Station netted the accused who allegedly attempted to rape a 17 years old boy.
He said that Airport police on the complaint of father of the victim registered a case against accused namely Gul Fayyaz for attempting to rape the boy.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that a transparent investigation would be ensured under the supervision of a senior police officer.