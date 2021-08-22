Police arrest accused for demanding Rs 10 mln as extortion

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Gujar Khan Police have arrested an extortionist for demanding Rs 10 million as extortion from a citizen.

According to a police spokesman, a case on the complaint a citizen namely Sheikh Umar was registered and police started investigation to net the extortionist.

Police after investigation through modern technology managed to net the accused namely Muhammad Iqbal who had demanded Rs 10 million as extortion from the citizen and threatened to kill him if the amount is not paid.

He informed that the accused has been sent behind the bars. SP Saddar appreciated the performance of police team and said that operations against extortion mafia and criminal elements would continue.

CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis also appreciated SP Saddar, SHO Gujar Khan and the police team on arrest of the extortionist.