Police Arrest Accused For Molesting Child

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 07:20 PM

Police arrest accused for molesting child

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested an accused for allegedly molesting a minor in Chelhaar area of Tharparkar district.

On the directives of SSP Hassan Sardar Niazi, Chelhar police conducted a raid and arrested a suspect identified as losothar.

Police have registered a case against the accused on the report of the victim's father. Father of the child has said that the accused who was a neighbor of the child took the boy to an unknown place and sexually assaulted him.

Meanwhile a medical team carried out check up of child and started further treatment.

More Stories From Pakistan

