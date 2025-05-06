Police arrest accused for murder

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) The Usterzai Police have arrested the accused for a murder and attempted murder case.

The murder weapon was recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, the police spokesman said.

The successful operation was carried out by a police team led by SHO Usterzai, Saif-ur-Rehman Khan.

The accused has been transferred to the Police Station for further legal action.

