Police Arrest Accused For Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Police arrest accused for murder case

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) The Chenab Nagar police on Thursday arrested the accused of blind murder case.

The police spokesman said a few days ago, a 50-year-old Allah Ditta was brutally murdered in Burj Babol cemetery and District Police Officer (DPO) Abdullah Ahmed took notice of the incident and formed a special team headed by DSP Circle Lalian.

The SHO Chenab Nagar police station along with the team traced the accused with the help of modern technology and human intelligence.

The accused (S) confessed to brutally murdering Allah Ditta by hitting him with stones.

APP/mah/378

