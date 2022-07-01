Police arrest accused for snatching earrings from old woman

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police have arrested an accused involved in the incident of snatching earrings from an elderly woman in Sadiqabad area.

According to details, taking notice of the incident which took place a few days ago, RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar had given the task of arresting the accused to Rawalpindi police. Upon which CPO Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari formed special teams to round up the accused.

CCTV footage, NADRA records and modern technology were used to arrest the accused. Rawalpindi police conducted raids in Gujjar Khan, Adiala Road, Sadiqabad and Khanna Pul areas and the accused Imran Ali was arrested from Sadiqabad.

RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar said that the accused Imran Ali is a resident of Shakrial Rawalpindi who used to commit such incidents in the streets alone.

The accused was also involved in several incidents of snatching jewelery from women before this.

RPO Rawalpindi said that Rawalpindi police have also obtained footage / record of the accused's previous incidents and the jewelers to whom the accused used to sell goods are being identified. RPO Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar said that on the direction of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Rawalpindi Police is taking strict measures to control other crimes including street crimes and zero tolerance policy is being adopted on gender crimes and property crimes.