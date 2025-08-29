Open Menu

Police Arrest Accused In Attempted Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2025 | 07:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Kohat Police on Friday arrested an accused involved in an attempted murder case within just three hours of the incident.

According to the sources of Kohat Police, on the instructions of District Police Officer Dr.

Zahidullah, the police launched a swift operation to apprehend the suspect, Haseeb, who had allegedly fired at Siraj Ali, causing injuries.

However, the police acted swiftly, with SHO Jabir Khan leading a team that successfully tracked down and arrested the accused. The police also recovered a pistol from the accused's possession.

The arrested accused has been transferred to the Usterzai police station for further legal action.

