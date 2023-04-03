UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Accused In Attock

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Police arrest accused in Attock

The Attock Police have arrested a man who looted a construction contractor at gunpoint on October 11, 2022

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Attock Police have arrested a man who looted a construction contractor at gunpoint on October 11, 2022.

According to the police spokesman, Ameer Hamza- a construction contractor was looted at gunpoint by the robber later identified as Arif Khan by depriving him cash, two cell phones and other valuables worth Rs 0.

150 million and fled away successfully with looted booty.

Police spokesman has said that the investigation team has traced the suspect through digital intelligenceand arrested him from Islamabad. Police also recovered looted booty from his possession.

