Police arrest accused in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Pinyari police on Tuesday arrested a suspect in injured condition with a weapon during an alleged encounter.

According to a spokesperson, Pinyari police last night, signalled two suspicious persons to stop while patrolling, the two motorcycle-riding suspects tried to escape and started firing at the police.

In retaliation, the police apprehended one suspect Ahmed Khaskheli in injured condition along with a weapon. However, his accomplice took advantage of the darkness and successfully fled on the motorcycle.

The arrested suspect was immediately transferred to the hospital for medical treatment, while efforts were underway to arrest the fleeing accomplice.