Police Arrest Accused In Injured Condition
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 12:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Police in its continued drive against criminals, arrested an accused in injured condition after an encounter and recovered a pistol and ammunition from his possession.
A Police spokesman informed here Wednesday that Fort Police during patrolling near Railway Rest House, tried to arrest three armed motorcyclists who opened fire on a police party.
In retaliation, the police also opened fire and during the exchange of firing, a suspect Amjad Solangi was arrested while his accomplice managed to escape.
The injured suspect was shifted to hospital for treatment. Police have cordoned off the area to arrest another accused.
