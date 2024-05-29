Open Menu

Police Arrest Accused In Injured Condition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Police arrest accused in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Police in its continued drive against criminals, arrested an accused in injured condition after an encounter and recovered a pistol and ammunition from his possession.

A Police spokesman informed here Wednesday that Fort Police during patrolling near Railway Rest House, tried to arrest three armed motorcyclists who opened fire on a police party.

In retaliation, the police also opened fire and during the exchange of firing, a suspect Amjad Solangi was arrested while his accomplice managed to escape.

The injured suspect was shifted to hospital for treatment. Police have cordoned off the area to arrest another accused.

