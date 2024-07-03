Police Arrest Accused In Injured Condition After Encounter
Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 03:51 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Police arrested an accused in injured condition after an encounter and recovered a weapon from his possession.
A Police spokesman informed here on Wednesday that GOR Police during checking on Wadhu Waah road tried to intercept armed motorcyclists who opened fire on a police party.
In retaliation, the police also opened fire and during the exchange of firing, a suspect Hizbullah was arrested while his accomplice managed to escape.
The injured suspect was shifted to hospital for treatment. Police have cordoned off the area to arrest another accused.
