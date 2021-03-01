UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Accused In Mufti Ikramullah Killing Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:04 PM

Police arrest accused in Mufti Ikramullah killing case

District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu, Ikrramullah Monday said that that main accused involved in the murder of Mufti Ikramullah and two others were arrested in a joint operation carried out by the Hangu and Islamabad police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu, Ikrramullah Monday said that that main accused involved in the murder of Mufti Ikramullah and two others were arrested in a joint operation carried out by the Hangu and Islamabad police.

He said that main accused; Shahidur Rehman was arrested when he was trying to flee to his native village in Orakzai district.

DPO said that alleged killer was arrested from Bagota check post in intelligence based action and would be shifted to Islamabad after completion of legal formalities.

Mufti Ikramullah along with his son and seminary student were killed in firing incident at Barahkau area of the capital Islamabad, three days ago.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Islamabad Police Student Hangu Post Mufti From

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 2,526 new COVID-19 cases, 1,107 r ..

21 minutes ago

Russia's Medical Biological Agency Is Working on C ..

4 seconds ago

Russia Conducts Trials of Drug Blocking Parts of C ..

5 seconds ago

Afghan President, US Special Envoy Khalilzad Met t ..

7 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets MNAs, discusses th ..

9 seconds ago

Establishment of Sports Climbing Wall in Peshawar ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.