Police arrest accused in Mufti Ikramullah killing case

District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu, Ikrramullah Monday said that that main accused involved in the murder of Mufti Ikramullah and two others were arrested in a joint operation carried out by the Hangu and Islamabad police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Hangu, Ikrramullah Monday said that that main accused involved in the murder of Mufti Ikramullah and two others were arrested in a joint operation carried out by the Hangu and Islamabad police.

He said that main accused; Shahidur Rehman was arrested when he was trying to flee to his native village in Orakzai district.

DPO said that alleged killer was arrested from Bagota check post in intelligence based action and would be shifted to Islamabad after completion of legal formalities.

Mufti Ikramullah along with his son and seminary student were killed in firing incident at Barahkau area of the capital Islamabad, three days ago.