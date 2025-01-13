Police Arrest Accused In Murder Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 01:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The police here on Monday arrested accused in murder case and recovered weapon his possession within 24 hours.
The accused identified as Obaid, a resident of Jangalkhel, had shot at and killed Najeeb, a resident of the Afghan refugee camp.
SHO Jangalkhel, Imranuddin, along with a police team, arrested the accused during a raid.
The arrested accused has been transferred to the police station for further legal action.
APP/azq/378
