Police arrest accused in murder case

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The police here on Monday arrested accused in murder case and recovered weapon his possession within 24 hours.

The accused identified as Obaid, a resident of Jangalkhel, had shot at and killed Najeeb, a resident of the Afghan refugee camp.

SHO Jangalkhel, Imranuddin, along with a police team, arrested the accused during a raid.

The arrested accused has been transferred to the police station for further legal action.

