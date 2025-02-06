Police arrest accused in murder case

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) On the directions of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan, a police team on Thursday arrested a wanted accused in a murder case during an operation.

The arrested person namely Saeed, a resident of Jangalkhel, was wanted by the police in a murder case, the police spokesman said.

He said a police team led by SHO, Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station (MRS), Mir Afzal Khan conducted the operation.

The accused had been transferred to the MRS police station for further legal action, he added.

