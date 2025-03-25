Police arrest accused in murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The police on Tuesday managed tp arrest a wife and her brother in a charge for killing husband in Village 105, 12/L.

The police spokesman said that a body of Gardner namely Umar Hayat was found from garbage.

During investigation of Okanwala police, his wife, Shamim and her brother, Mudassar confessed to commit murder on domestic issue.

