Police Arrest Accused In Murder Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2025 | 01:10 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The police on Tuesday managed tp arrest a wife and her brother in a charge for killing husband in Village 105, 12/L.
The police spokesman said that a body of Gardner namely Umar Hayat was found from garbage.
During investigation of Okanwala police, his wife, Shamim and her brother, Mudassar confessed to commit murder on domestic issue.
APP/mjm/378
