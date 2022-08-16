UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Accused Involved In Abduction Cum Rape Case

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2022 | 10:47 PM

Police arrest accused involved in abduction cum rape case

Police have arrested six accused involved in abduction of a girl and her brother, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Police have arrested six accused involved in abduction of a girl and her brother, here on Tuesday.

Police traced the accused by adopting scientific methods and arrested 6 accused out of 10 including Danish, Maham, Khan Muhammad, Shoaib, Faizan and Asghar. The raids are being conducted to arrest the others, said sources from the CPO office.

According to details, the accused had abducted a girl, student of BDS final year, and her brother Hassan Ghafoor residents of University Town, Sargodha road at gunpoint and took them to Paradise Valley.

The accused tortured both sister and brother, however one accused, Sheikh Danish, allegedly raped the girl. The accused also made a movie of the victim girl.

A case was registered against the accused at the women police station on the report of victim girl.

Meanwhile, CPO Umar Saeed Malik took notice of the incident and directed police officers to arrest the culprits who managed to arrest six accused.

