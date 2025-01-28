Open Menu

Police Arrest Accused Involved In Attempt To Murder Case

January 28, 2025

Police arrest accused involved in attempt to murder case

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The police here on Tuesday arrested the accused involved in the attempt to murder case within three hours.

The weapon use in murder was also recovered from Accused Abdul Khanan, the police spokesperson said, adding that

the accused had shot and injured Riaz over enmity.

Under the directions of District Police Officer (DPO), Dr.Zahidullah Khan, DSP Saddar, Imaduddin and SHO MRS, Mir Afzal Khan along with the police team arrested the accused within three hours.

The arrested accused has been shifted to MRS, Saddar police station for further legal action.

