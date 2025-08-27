Police arrest accused involved in attempted to murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A team from Jarma Police Station on Wednesday apprehended the accused involved in the attempted murder case within 24 hours.

On the instructions of Kohat District Police Officer (DPO), Dr Zahidullah, operations are underway against the wanted criminals, the police spokesperson said.

SHO, Adnan Khan, along with a police team, arrested the accused during a raid, he said, adding arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The arrested accused, identified as Arif, a resident of Tapi, has been transferred to Jarma Police Station for further legal action.

